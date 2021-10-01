CR 4712 Hopkins County

PARIS — TxDOT officials today announced that a project to replace a bridge on CR 4712 in Hopkins County is slated to begin Oct. 10.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 64 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $274,000.

The contractor will replace the bridge on CR 4712 at the Crooks Creek Tributary, officials said.

County Road 4712 will be closed at this location while this project is underway. The anticipated completion date of this project is mid-January 2022, officials said.

Motorists who travel frequently in these areas are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.