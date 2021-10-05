Blue Light Selected to Provide Enterprise Analytics Software and Services for USSOCOM
North Carolina company wins $9M+ contract to provide software, database connectivity, and technical services to the USSOCOM Enterprise
We are humbled to be selected by USSOCOM to support their future enterprise requirements for cutting edge link analytics, data connectivity, and technical support...”FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has selected Blue Light to provide IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook Enterprise Insight Analysis (EIA) software and technical services to the command to support the analytics requirements for its thousands of analysts deployed throughout the world.
— Bruce Parkman
Blue Light, known as the i2 Experts, is a technical services and software development company that provides industry-leading analytic solutions to DoD, U.S. Government, Law Enforcement, and commercial companies to combat fraud, violence, and crime. With its patented Blue Fusion data connectivity middleware and over 17 years of software development, technical services, and training for the i2 portfolio, the company is the largest provider of services for i2 in the Americas.
IBM i2 Analyst’s Notebook is a proven analytical solution with over 25 years of proven performance proving link analytics for military/DoD, National Security, and Law Enforcement requirements. Its ability to identify hidden and non-obvious relations in vast amounts of data makes it the predominant software program used in counterterrorism, anti-money laundering, and military intelligence operations for “deep dive” link analytics and data visualization.
“We are humbled to be selected by USSOCOM to support their future enterprise requirements for cutting edge link analytics, data connectivity and technical support,” said Blue Light’s Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Parkman. “the integration of IBM’s Enterprise Insight Analysis software will provide USSOCOM analysts the rapid database connectivity and querying they need with new i2 Connect release, along with the industry-leading link analytics of i2 Analyst’s Notebook. This is a powerful combination of data and sensor integration, rapid data querying, and analytics that will serve the USSOCOM analyst well”
About Blue Light
As the largest reseller and support provider for the i2 Analyst’s Notebook portfolio of products in North America, Blue Light specializes in bundled IBM i2 security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to address National Security, violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management problems. The company’s patented Blue Fusion middleware technology provides federated search and alerting capabilities and allows technologies to easily connect to any disparate data source so analysts can easily import disparate data into any visualization capability, like i2 Analyst’s Notebook to see their data in a single pane of glass while saving up to 80% of their time. Blue light - The i2 Experts. www.bluelightllc.com
Samantha Waxman
Blue Light LLC
+1 919-436-4170
Marketing@BlueLightLLC.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn