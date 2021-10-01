Press Releases

Governor Lamont Commemorates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Connecticut’s 9th Annual Disability Employment Resource Fair To Be Held Virtually on October 22, 2021

(GREENWICH, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today joined with state officials and advocates for an event at Greenwich Library to commemorate National Disability Employment Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of ensuring that people with disabilities have full access to employment and community involvement, particularly during the national recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am proud of the way that Connecticut has been seen as a leader in protecting the rights of people with disabilities when it comes to employment issues, and particularly proud of the many businesses throughout our state that make every effort to include people of all abilities as valued members of their workforces,” Governor Lamont said. “We are at our strongest when we include people of all abilities in our workplaces, and it benefits the entire economy to make sure opportunities and resources are available for everyone.”

Connecticut Department of Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo and Connecticut Department of Aging and Disability Services Commissioner Amy Porter also announced that their agencies will co-host Connecticut’s 9th annual Disability Employment Resource Fair on October 22, 2021. Held virtually this year, the fair is also co-sponsored by the Connecticut Department of Developmental Services, LifeBridge Community Services, and Capital Workforce Partners.

“Over the past several months we’ve seen good economic trends – jobs are being added by the thousands, the unemployment rate is down, and more workers are entering the labor market,” Commissioner Bartolomeo said. “We must make certain that everyone is included in this economic recovery. People living with disabilities may face specific health vulnerabilities or other barriers in finding and retaining a job – they need solutions that meet those challenges. Connecticut’s Disability Employment Resource Fair provides that assistance and ensures the disability community remains a vital part of Connecticut’s talent pool and our economy.”

“National Disability Employment Awareness Month allows us to shine a spotlight on inclusive employment opportunities,” Commissioner Porter said. “We are proud of the work the Department of Aging and Disability Services does in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Labor to ensure full access to employment for individuals with disabilities.”

“Disability Employment Awareness Month is a great opportunity for our state to recognize the collaborative work that has been done to improve the disproportionate rates of unemployment and underemployment for so many Connecticut citizens with disabilities,” Department of Developmental Services Commissioner Jordan A. Scheff said. “The Department of Developmental Services appreciates the opportunity to partner with those we support, our providers, our sister agencies, and the business community on access to meaningful employment for individuals with disabilities.”

National Disability Employment Awareness Month began in 1945 to highlight the contributions of the disability community to the workforce and the economy. The U.S. Department of Labor’s 2021 theme for the awareness month is, “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion.”

In addition to the annual Disability Employment Resource Fair, assistance for jobseekers is available virtually and in-person, including at: