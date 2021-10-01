Submit Release
QualiTech Environmental, Inc. Introduces New Project Manager Connor Ploen

Connor Ploen

Oil spill response and prevention industry leader introduces experienced new hire

QualiTech Environmental is excited to welcome Connor back to the company as a full-time member of our team. Connor’s ability to adapt to new experiences and grasp the knowledge were impressive.”
— QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QualiTech Environmental, Inc., the worldwide industry leader in providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention (OSRP), is proud to announce a new addition to its team, Project Manager Connor Ploen. Through multiple internships at QualiTech Environmental, Ploen gained valuable experience throughout the company and acquired a better understanding of the response industry.

“QualiTech Environmental is excited to welcome Connor back to the company as a full-time member of our team,” said QualiTech Environmental Operations Manager Josh Clifford. “During his time with us, Connor’s eagerness to learn and ability to adapt to new experiences and grasp the knowledge were impressive. We can’t wait to see the impact that he makes as we continue to grow and broaden the company’s reach.”

Ploen served in a variety of roles through various internships with QualiTech Environmental including Environmental Response Technician, Quality Assurance Analyst and Market Research Analyst. In these roles, he assisted in real response scenarios, training and exercises, manufacturing, marketing, as well as opportunities to network by attending trade meetings and open house industry forums.

“I am excited to return to QualiTech Environmental and to join the team in a full-time capacity,” said Ploen. “I have had an opportunity to explore the industry and to learn more about QualiTech Environmental’s role in this exciting industry, and I have been eager for more. I am looking forward to the opportunity to grow in this industry and plan to be a part of the difference that QualiTech is making around the world.”

QualiTech Environmental, Inc. provides consulting, training, equipment and support to combat and remediate oil spills. The organization partners with a number of the leading equipment and service providers to deliver top-in-class, end-to-end solutions to the response industry.

For more information about QualiTech Environmental, Inc., please visit www.qualitechco.com/env/.

Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com

