Kixie PowerCall and SMS announces Integration with Avoma conversation Intelligence

Kixie, the automation-driven texting and calling platform for customer-facing teams has announced a new integration with Avoma.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kixie, the automation-driven texting and calling platform for customer-facing teams has announced a new integration with Avoma. The integration is the most recent part of Kixie’s mission to help sales teams improve performance through increased productivity and the elimination of administrative tasks.

Avoma is an up-and-coming conversational intelligence platform, rapidly establishing itself as a leading force in the conversation intelligence space. Avoma automatically transcribes calls and uses the power of artificial intelligence to create notes, generate insights, and enable teams to create more meaningful and valuable relationships with customers.

Kixie’s integration with Avoma gives users the ability to have a searchable index of call transcripts, an AI powered meeting assistant that takes notes automatically and provides insights on the length of conversations, helping sales professionals and individuals other customer-facing roles to better understand how they interact with customers.

In addition to Kixie’s integration with leading CRM platforms, which automatically sends call recordings, outcomes, text messages and calendar appointments to the appropriate CRM contact or deal pages, Avoma’s CRM integrations push call transcripts and notes onto those pages as well.

“At Kixie, our mission is to help teams create the ultimate customer engagement experience, not only for their clients but for their sales and customer service agents as well. To do that, it’s important to have a dialer that, beyond having advanced features of its own, integrates with your entire tech stack. Without these integrations, agents are wasting precious hours of the day switching between applications and transferring information manually.” – David Gable, Head of Sales, Kixie

About Kixie

Kixie is the sales engagement platform that boosts sales team performance with ultra-reliable, easily automated calling and texting for Salesforce and other leading CRMs. Kixie also integrates with other sales tech and productivity tools, including Slack, Gong, and Zapier.

With Kixie, sales teams have the power to achieve their most ambitious goals. It's better sales, made simple.

