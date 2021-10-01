Several State Highways Restricted Overnight for Safety Project in Chester, Delaware Counties

10/01/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Several state highways are scheduled for overnight restrictions next week in Chester and Delaware counties, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for raised pavement marker installation under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Monday, October 4, through Friday, October 8, a moving lane closure is scheduled on Route 82 (Manor Road/1 st Avenue) in both directions between Butterworth Road and Lumber Street in City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County;

Avenue) in both directions between Butterworth Road and Lumber Street in City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County; Monday, October 4, through Friday, October 8, a moving lane closure is scheduled on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) in both directions between Route 113 (Uwchlan Avenue) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange in Uwchlan Township, Chester County; and

Monday, October 4, through Thursday, October 7, a moving lane closure is scheduled on Route 322 (Conchester Highway) in both directions between U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) and Clayton Park Drive in Concord Township, Delaware County.

The work schedules are:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Penn Line Service, Inc. of Scottdale, PA is the general contractor on this $132,954 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #