Regional Crack Sealing Project in Lycoming and Tioga Counties Has Begun

​Montoursville, PA – A regional crack sealing project is taking place in Lycoming and Tioga Counties over the next few months.

On Thursday, September 30, the contractor began a crack sealing project throughout Lycoming and Tioga Counties. The project is expected to be completed by mid-December.

This will be a mobile operation with alternating lane restrictions with flagging. Most work will be performed during daylight hours, but motorists may experience nighttime lane restrictions in Bryan Mills, Lycoming County or Mansfield, Tioga County. Motorists should be alert and watch for changing traffic patterns.

This project includes crack sealing on the following routes:

Lycoming County:

Routes 118 from Hughesville to Columbia County Line, 180 from 405 to Northumberland County Line, 220 from Hughesville to Sullivan County Line, 287 from 220 Intersection to north of Salladasburg, 405 from Hughesville to Muncy, 442 Muncy, 2014/9102 John Brady Drive, and the on/off ramps to 180 at the Lycoming Mall and Muncy/Pennsdale exits.

Tioga County:

Routes 6 from Gains to Mainesburg, 2005 (Business Route 15/Main Street)in Mansfield, 660 Wellsboro, 3007 (Kelsey Street/Sony Fork Road) Wellsboro, 287 Wellsboro, 1002 (East Elmira Street) Mansfield, the on/off ramps for Routes 6 & 15 and at the Boat Launch in North Mansfield and the Gains Roadside Rest Area.

Vestal Asphalt is the prime contractor on this $498,000 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

