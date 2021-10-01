Governor seeks applicants for Curry County Commission

SANTA FE – The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is soliciting applications for the District 2 seat on the Curry County Commission.

The seat is vacant due to the passing of former Curry County Commissioner James Ridling.

Applicants are asked to send a resume and letter of interest to Director of Boards and Commissions, Melissa Salazar at Melissa.Salazar3@state.nm.us. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14. Applicants must be residents of District 2.