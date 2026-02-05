Governor signs infrastructure, medical compact bills at mid-session – Bipartisan bills address health care access and invest in roads statewide

SANTA FE — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham today signed four bills that will strengthen New Mexico’s infrastructure, expand the state’s health care workforce and address concerns about immigrant detention, marking significant progress as the legislative session reaches its halfway point.

“Halfway through the session, we’re showing what’s possible when we focus on getting things done for New Mexicans,” said Governor Lujan Grisham. “These bills represent major progress on issues that matter to working families, including safer roads, and more doctors and social workers to serve our communities. I look forward to getting even more done with lawmakers during the second half of the session.”

The bills Governor Lujan Grisham signed today include:

Senate Bill 1: Interstate Medical Licensure Compact – Allows physicians licensed in other compact states to practice in New Mexico more easily. This will help address the state’s health care workforce shortage and improve access to care, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

House Bill 50: Interstate Social Work Licensure Compact – Similarly streamlines the licensure process for social workers, expanding the workforce available to support children, families, and vulnerable populations across New Mexico.

Senate Bill 2: Transportation Bonding Bill – Provides a reliable source of funding for infrastructure projects across the state, supporting road improvements, bridge repairs, and transportation systems that connect New Mexican communities and drive economic growth.

House Bill 9: Immigrant Safety Act – Prohibits state and local governments from entering into or renewing agreements to detain individuals for federal civil immigration violations and requires termination of any existing such agreements. The bill also prevents public entities from using public property to facilitate immigration detention while preserving law enforcement’s ability to conduct lawful investigative stops and detentions under state law.

Governor Lujan Grisham thanked the bill sponsors and legislative leadership for their partnership in moving these priorities forward quickly and efficiently during the session.