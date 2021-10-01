STAR Teleradiology Becomes First Practice in Florida to Use Rad AI Omni
Rad AI Omni is significantly improving efficiency and quality while reducing radiologist fatigue
...I’m convinced every radiology practice will use this innovative AI solution. It’s already having a tremendous impact.”TAMPA, FL, USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STAR Teleradiology, a premier teleradiology practice formed by a core group of radiologists with over 75 years of experience, announced it is expanding its partnership with Rad AI, the fastest growing radiologist-led AI company, to use its advanced technology for generating customized radiology report impressions and consensus guideline recommendations. This will enable STAR’s radiologists to create reports more efficiently and accurately, while improving radiologist satisfaction and decreasing burnout.
— Dr. Darren Buono, CEO & Co-Founder of STAR Teleradiology
“After partnering with Rad AI and deploying Rad AI Omni to automate impressions, I’m convinced every radiology practice will use this innovative AI solution. It’s already having a tremendous impact. I’m dictating fewer words which significantly reduces fatigue, especially at the end of the shift. And with it automating impressions in seconds, I am more efficient and productive.”
Rad AI automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist’s language preferences from all of their prior reports, to create an impression that the radiologist can simply review and finalize. In addition, Rad AI improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical question, and providing consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice's voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys, or new windows.
“As we’re seeing with health systems, radiology practices, and radiologists across the country, Dr. Buono and the STAR Teleradiology team are experiencing great benefits from Rad AI Omni,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and co-founder of Rad AI. “We are excited that so many of our partners are expanding the use of Rad AI Omni in their practices.”
About STAR Teleradiology:
STAR Teleradiology was formed by a core group of radiologists with over 75 years of experience. The practice is dedicated to providing expert accurate interpretations of diagnostic imaging studies by board-certified and fellowship-trained radiologists. STAR Teleradiology’s radiologists have expertise in MRI, CT, US, and X-ray with specific diagnostic expertise in Orthopedic and Sports imaging, as well as neuroradiology, spine imaging, urological, and trauma imaging.
STAR Teleradiology is committed to providing exceptional service to our imaging partners by delivering expert, accurate, and timely diagnostic imaging interpretation services. We work personally with each and every client to understand their individual imaging needs while minimizing costs, optimizing efficiency, and improving patient care.
About Rad AI:
Rad AI aims to streamline radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with some of the largest and most innovative radiology practices in the US and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA, and backed by Gradient (Google’s AI fund, which invests in the top companies using AI to positively transform their fields).
