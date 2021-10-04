Thesis Appoints Veteran Ed Tech Leader as Chief Technology Officer to Oversee Global Technology Decisions
Thesis appoints Ed Tech industry veteran Ben Battle as CTO to oversee all product, partner, and IT related technology decisions for its global business
Ben knows the industry, has been a highly successful CTO, is intellectually curious, and is a software developer at heart”CHESTERFIELD, MO, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thesis the global provider of cloud-based Student Information Systems for mid-market higher education institutions, today announced the appointment of Ben Battle as Chief Technology Officer. Battle has devoted his career to creating high quality software and helping businesses to scale their infrastructure and talent.
— Paul McConville, CEO
Reporting to CEO Paul McConville, Battle will chart the course for Thesis product and technology growth. He will assume responsibility of all technology systems, cloud operations, product development and oversee our technology partner success.
“As Thesis looks to our future to deliver the most efficient and flexible student system experiences for global institutions, we have found the perfect leader that combines SaaS and higher education experience, with a passion for improving systems and processes”, said McConville. “Ben knows the industry, has been a highly successful CTO, is intellectually curious, and is a software developer at heart. He will accelerate our path and processes to ensure that our mission critical software is built for the modern student and staff member.”
“Higher education needs a more efficient and agile SIS, built to enable and adapt to the critical changes taking place at colleges and universities.” said Thesis CTO Ben Battle. "That is why I am so excited to engage with our team, our clients, and our partners to build and deliver the SIS for the modern student and staff member. The average SIS implementation today is over 10 years old. At Thesis, we believe the time has come for institutions to modernize user experience, institutional processes and data models, and we are driven to make our flexible and student-centric SIS the platform for this change."
“Ben is a tremendous addition to the Thesis team as we grow our technology investment. We know that colleges and universities will increase investment in cloud-based tools to improve student, faculty and staff efficiency. The addition of Ben to our leadership team demonstrates our commitment to our clients and our solutions.” said board member Douglas Hallstrom of Advent International, the majority investor in Thesis.
About Thesis
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions worldwide, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission, which is delivering an exemplary experience to students seeking a wide variety of educational experiences. Thesis' SaaS offering, Thesis SM, delivers a modern software suite that breaks free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built software-as-a-service solution. Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.
About Advent International
Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 375 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of December 31, 2020, had €62 billion ($72 billion) in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 240 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.
