CPCal and IACP Announce Plans for Divorce with Respect Week in California
Oct 30 - Nov 5, 2021 more than 200 California divorce professionals are offering a free divorce consultation to individuals looking into options for a divorce.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Practice California and International Academy of Collaborative Professionals announce plans for divorce with Respect Week.
Divorce can be one of the most devastating and disrespectful events that someone will experience in their life. Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) and International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP) believes there is a better way that allows the couple to go through the divorce in a more dignified and respectful way.
October 30 - November 5, 2021, will be Divorce with Respect Week in California. More than 200 California divorce professionals will be offering a free, 30-minute divorce consultation to individuals looking into options for a potential divorce. During the free consultation, a divorce professional will meet with them privately to answer all their questions about divorce and discuss how the divorce can be managed respectfully and without going to court. There is no cost for this meeting, nor does it create an obligation to hire that professional or initiate divorce proceedings. The consultation is an informational meeting only, designed to help individuals learn more about no-court options and how to manage divorce with respect and dignity.
“To Divorce with Respect means handling your divorce in a way that if your children were in the room, you would not have any regrets”, says Kathleen Faulkner, a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst practicing in the Sacramento area, “Choosing to divorce respect will create a new post-divorce family dynamic that will benefit you, your spouse and your children for the rest of your lives.”
Divorce with Respect Week will kick off with Collaborative Divorce Day on October 30, 2021, as part of International Academy of Collaborative Professional’s 22nd Annual Forum: Lighting the Way Together in San Diego, California on October 28-31. IACP’s Annual Networking and Educational Forum is the largest gathering of Collaborative and family dispute resolution professionals in the world. This event will bring Collaborative professionals from around the world to San Diego.
Anyone interested in signing up for a free consultation during Divorce with Respect Week can go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com, to find a California divorce professional and schedule a time for their free divorce consultation.
Media Alert - Available for Interviews - CPCAL has local divorce professionals and former clients that are available for local interviews for each market in California. Contact Tim Crouch at 940-383-1990 for additional information.
Divorce with Respect Week is presented by Collaborative Practice California (CPCal), a California 501(c)6 organization, in collaboration with International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. CPCal exists in part to increase public awareness of the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process throughout California.
