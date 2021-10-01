In the September 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:

Implement a Project Explorer

Through the state data portal, agencies can implement a project explorer to provide your management, the public, or both and easy-to-use dashboard that displays your spending on projects, providing insight into the nature and status of your projects. This explorer allows agencies to categorize and subcategorize projects, provide images and descriptions of each project, start and end dates, budget and actual expenditures, schedule status, and location. If your agency oversees construction projects, this is a must. However, this can be repurposed for other projects too. Check out how the City of Seattle uses the explorer.

Open Seattle Capital Projects

Publishing a New Story

State Data Portal Procedure

Citizens, elected officials and agency leadership want useful, valuable content that helps them understand issues we face or progress we are making as a state. Storytelling can help gain insight, impart valuable ideas, and provide context to numbers. This new document walks through the process of creating a story that brings information together from one or more datasets and is always current with the underlying data published on the State Data Portal that it is based on.

Open Procedure

Dataset Highlight: BOEE Licenses & Endorsements

State Data Portal

This dataset provides a list of the most recent (current or latest expired) license and endorsements of the given type for the given person issued by the Board of Educational Examiners. Data includes person's name, license type, license original issue date, license issue date, license expiration date, endorcement type, and endorsement issue date.

View Dataset

Live Training in October

Socrata Education

Get trained in October! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course Oct 4 3 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor Oct 5 10 AM Data Analysis Tools and Connections Oct 6 3 PM Create Performance Measures Oct 7 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset Oct 8 10 AM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language> Oct 11 12 PM Map Your Data Oct 12 12 PM Explore Data with Charts Oct 13 3 PM Collaborate with Data on Socrata Connected Government Cloud Oct 15 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset Oct 18 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset Oct 19 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language Oct 20 10 AM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor Oct 21 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections Oct 22 10 AM Create Performance Measures Oct 26 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset Oct 27 10 AM Map Your Data Oct 28 3 PM Explore Data with Charts Oct 29 12 PM Clean and Tidy Data

Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 300 External References 157 Documents 269 Filtered Views 366 Charts 161 Maps 216 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 22 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,655

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 133 Active Users: 72 (54.1% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

