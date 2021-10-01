September 2021 Data Snapshot
In the September 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Implement a Project Explorer
- Publishing a New Story
- Dataset Highlight: BOEE Licenses & Endorsements
- Live Training in October
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Implement a Project Explorer
Through the state data portal, agencies can implement a project explorer to provide your management, the public, or both and easy-to-use dashboard that displays your spending on projects, providing insight into the nature and status of your projects. This explorer allows agencies to categorize and subcategorize projects, provide images and descriptions of each project, start and end dates, budget and actual expenditures, schedule status, and location. If your agency oversees construction projects, this is a must. However, this can be repurposed for other projects too. Check out how the City of Seattle uses the explorer.
Publishing a New Story
State Data Portal Procedure
Citizens, elected officials and agency leadership want useful, valuable content that helps them understand issues we face or progress we are making as a state. Storytelling can help gain insight, impart valuable ideas, and provide context to numbers. This new document walks through the process of creating a story that brings information together from one or more datasets and is always current with the underlying data published on the State Data Portal that it is based on.
Dataset Highlight: BOEE Licenses & Endorsements
State Data Portal
This dataset provides a list of the most recent (current or latest expired) license and endorsements of the given type for the given person issued by the Board of Educational Examiners. Data includes person's name, license type, license original issue date, license issue date, license expiration date, endorcement type, and endorsement issue date.
Live Training in October
Socrata Education
Get trained in October! The table below highlights the live training being offered.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|Oct 4
|3 PM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|Oct 5
|10 AM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|Oct 6
|3 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|Oct 7
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Oct 8
|10 AM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language>
|Oct 11
|12 PM
|Map Your Data
|Oct 12
|12 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|Oct 13
|3 PM
|Collaborate with Data on Socrata Connected Government Cloud
|Oct 15
|12 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Oct 18
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Oct 19
|3 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|Oct 20
|10 AM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|Oct 21
|3 PM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|Oct 22
|10 AM
|Create Performance Measures
|Oct 26
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Oct 27
|10 AM
|Map Your Data
|Oct 28
|3 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|Oct 29
|12 PM
|Clean and Tidy Data
Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|300
|External References
|157
|Documents
|269
|Filtered Views
|366
|Charts
|161
|Maps
|216
|Measures
|150
|Stories/Dashboards
|22
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,655
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 133 Active Users: 72 (54.1% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
