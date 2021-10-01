Submit Release
September 2021 Data Snapshot

In the September 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:

  • Implement a Project Explorer
  • Publishing a New Story
  • Dataset Highlight: BOEE Licenses & Endorsements
  • Live Training in October
  • Data Assets
  • Portal Accounts
  • State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

Implement a Project Explorer

Through the state data portal, agencies can implement a project explorer to provide your management, the public, or both and easy-to-use dashboard that displays your spending on projects, providing insight into the nature and status of your projects. This explorer allows agencies to categorize and subcategorize projects, provide images and descriptions of each project, start and end dates, budget and actual expenditures, schedule status, and location. If your agency oversees construction projects, this is a must. However, this can be repurposed for other projects too. Check out how the City of Seattle uses the explorer.

Open Seattle Capital Projects

Publishing a New Story

State Data Portal Procedure

Citizens, elected officials and agency leadership want useful, valuable content that helps them understand issues we face or progress we are making as a state. Storytelling can help gain insight, impart valuable ideas, and provide context to numbers. This new document walks through the process of creating a story that brings information together from one or more datasets and is always current with the underlying data published on the State Data Portal that it is based on.

Open Procedure

Dataset Highlight: BOEE Licenses & Endorsements

State Data Portal

This dataset provides a list of the most recent (current or latest expired) license and endorsements of the given type for the given person issued by the Board of Educational Examiners. Data includes person's name, license type, license original issue date, license issue date, license expiration date, endorcement type, and endorsement issue date.

View Dataset

Live Training in October

Socrata Education

Get trained in October! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course
Oct 4 3 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
Oct 5 10 AM Data Analysis Tools and Connections
Oct 6 3 PM Create Performance Measures
Oct 7 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
Oct 8 10 AM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language>
Oct 11 12 PM Map Your Data
Oct 12 12 PM Explore Data with Charts
Oct 13 3 PM Collaborate with Data on Socrata Connected Government Cloud
Oct 15 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
Oct 18 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset
Oct 19 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
Oct 20 10 AM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
Oct 21 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections
Oct 22 10 AM Create Performance Measures
Oct 26 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
Oct 27 10 AM Map Your Data
Oct 28 3 PM Explore Data with Charts
Oct 29 12 PM Clean and Tidy Data

Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets
Datasets 300
External References 157
Documents 269
Filtered Views 366
Charts 161
Maps 216
Measures 150
Stories/Dashboards 22
DataLens Pages 14
Total Assets 1,655

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 133 Active Users: 72 (54.1% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

Follow Us on Twitter

We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.

You just read:

September 2021 Data Snapshot

