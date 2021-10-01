The GMSDC Announces the 2021 Spirit of Alliance Award Winners
AT&T and UPS win top corporate honorsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council announced the recipients of its 2021 Spirit of Alliance Awards on September 17th through a virtual awards presentation.
Every year the GMSDC, Georgia’s leading supplier diversity and small business development organization, hosts the Spirit of Alliance Awards, a gala honoring the corporations, Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and supplier diversity professionals that are setting the standard for minority small business development in Georgia. The Spirit of Alliance award is one of the most prestigious honors in the state, recognizing the best of the best in minority business development and supplier diversity.
“We are proud to honor the amazing corporate partners, executives and small business owners who set the standard of excellence in supplier diversity,” said Stacey Key, GMSDC President and CEO. “These companies and individuals are strengthening Georgia’s economy and empowering communities, as they create jobs, change lives and build legacies for the future. It is truly rewarding to recognize the highest level of excellence in minority business development and supplier diversity.”
The recipients of the 2021 Spirit of Alliance Awards include:
• Corporation of the Year – AT&T
• Local Corporation of the Year – UPS
• Crystal Award – Fifth Third Bank
• George Lottier Rising Star Award – Emory University
• Executive of the Year - Jose Turkienicz, UPS
• Advocate of the Year – Adam Moore, Truist Financial
• Supply Chain Advocate of the Year – Valerie Ramsey, Grady Health System
• MBE Advocate of the Year – Montina Young, CIA Media Group LLC
• Eagle Award – Tracey Grace, IBEX IT Business Experts
• Buyer of the Year, Staffing – Adam Moore, Truist Financial
• Buyer of the Year, Information Technology – Rich Rubino, UPS
• Buyer of the Year, Construction – Demetrious Ward, Southern Company Gas and Ivan Mann, Grady Health System
• Buyer of the Year, Professional Services – Elizabeth Ann Rhody, Southern Company
• Supplier of the Year, Class I – Charlette Wynn, P3 Delivery
• Supplier of the Year, Class II – Tracey Grace, IBEX IT Business Experts
• Supplier of the Year, Class III – Parth Partel, Six Consulting, Inc.
• Supplier of the Year, Class IV – Sanjeev Tirath, Pyramid Consulting, Inc.
For more information and a detailed list of honorees, visit gmsdc.org.
ABOUT GMSDC
The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (GMSDC) is a not-for-profit organization that facilitates business partnerships between corporations, government entities, and certified minority-owned businesses in the state of Georgia. GMSDC celebrates 46 years of creating opportunities and delivering results. With more than 400 national and local corporate members and more than 900 certified minority business enterprises, GMSDC is Georgia’s leading small business development and supplier diversity organization. Founded in 1975, GMSDC is headquartered in Atlanta and is an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, contact us at www.gmsdc.org or info@gmsdc.org.
###
Emily Yang
Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council
communications@gmsdc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn