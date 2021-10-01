Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge for Forsyth County
Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Frederick B. Adams, II, to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 21, serving Forsyth County. He will fill the vacant seat formerly held by Lisa V. Menefee.
- Frederick Adams is the principal owner of a private practice in Winston-Salem. Adams was also an adjunct professor at Winston-Salem State University. He is currently the Secretary for the 31st Judicial District Bar. Adams earned his Bachelor of Science at Bluefield College and his Juris Doctorate at Wake Forest University School of Law.