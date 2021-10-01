Superyacht Market is valued at expected to reach USD 29361.60 Million by 2025

Brandessence Market Research

Superyacht Market 2021 By Yacht Type (Motor Yacht, Sailing Yacht), By Yacht Size (Below 40 Meters, 40-80 Meters, Above 80 Meters)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Superyacht Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Superyacht Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Superyacht Market was valued at USD 12018.87 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD 29361.60 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Scope of The Report:

Superyachts are like regular yachts but bigger and therefore more expensive. A superyacht also known as luxury yacht or megayacht is a commercially operated professionally crewed sailing or motor yacht that has a loadline length of 24 metres and above. Approximately there are more than 4476 superyachts in the world of which a quarter are available for charter. Sales of these luxury yacht vessels are way up every year, nearly 300 superyachts were sold in 2018 compared to 249 such sold in 2017.

Growing ultra-high net worth households, adventure enthusiasts, anticipation of privacy and leisure activities are influencing positive growth of global superyacht market.

The key players in the global Superyacht market are,

• Amels

• Azimut Benetti

• Nobiskrug

• Oceanco Feadship

• ISA Yachts

• OVERMARINE Group

• Christensen Shipyards

• Fincanteri

• Blohm+Voss Heensen Yachts

• Perini Navi

• Lurssen Sunseeker Yachts

• Holland Jachtbouw

• Royal Huisman

• Moonen Shipyards

• Mulder Shipyards

Key Market Segments:

By Yacht Type: motor yacht, sailing yacht, others

By Yacht Size - below 40 meters, 40-80 meters, above 80 meters

By Region:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Market Dynamics –

Growing demand of luxury cruising among rich and super rich individuals mainly in developing and developed countries. Sub 50-metre yacht segment is sold in highest numbers which is approximately 80% of new superyachts sold in 2017. However, sales of large yachts over 80-meters decreased in 2017.

Among type of yachts, highest number of motor yachts are sold followed by sailing yachts. The superyachts are also in demand due to increasing interest in marine tourism, water-based sports and leisure activities. Also, these superyachts are used for travelling through sea from one destination to other by many rich people which propels the market to grow. Solar powered yachts are innovated recently in superyacht industry which creates opportunity for this market. The main restraining factor for superyacht market is the high cost of the yachts which can only be afforded by super rich customers.

North America is dominating the superyacht market with largest share and expected to maintain its position in forecast period due to presence of major yacht’s manufacturers, increasing demand of motor superyachts for water sports and leisure activities and presence of super rich families. As of 2018, USA has largest number of superyacht owners which is about 407 yachts. Europe is the second largest in superyacht market with many superyacht ownerships among countries like Russia, Greece and UK due to increasing water sports activity, and marine tourism. As for Asia Pacific, it is the fastest growing region in global superyacht market due to growing economy, rising adoption of high standard of living and growing travel & tourism sector. As for Middle east and African region the market will have moderate growth due to presence of rich countries like Saudi Arabia.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Superyacht Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Superyacht Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Superyacht Market: Overview And Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Superyacht Market: Swot Analysis

2.7 Global Superyacht Market: Pest Analysis

2.8 Global Superyacht Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Superyacht Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Yacht Type

2.8.2 Global Superyacht Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Yacht Size

2.8.3 Global Superyacht Market: Attractiveness Analysis By Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Superyacht Market

3.1.1 Global Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Superyacht Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 4 Global Superyacht Market: By Yacht Type

4.1 Global Superyacht Market Share (%), By Yacht Type, 2018

4.2 Global Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Yacht Type, 2015 – 2025

4.3 Global Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion), Y1 ,2015-2025

4.4 Global Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion), Y2,2015-2025

4.5 Global Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion), Y3,2015-2025

4.6 Global Superyacht Market Revenue Share (%), By Yacht Type, 2015 – 2025

4.7 Global Superyacht Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Yacht Type, 2015-2025

Chapter 5 Global Superyacht Market: By Yacht Size

5.1 Global Superyacht Market Share (%), By Yacht Size, 2018

5.2 Global Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion), By Yacht Size, 2015 – 2025

5.3 Global Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion), S1, 2015-2025

5.4 Global Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion), S2, 2015-2025

5.5 Global Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion), S3, 2015-2025

5.6 Global Superyacht Market Revenue Share (%), By Yacht Size, 2015 – 2025

5.7 Global Superyacht Market Revenue Market Share (%), By Yacht Size, 2015-2025

Chapter 6 North America Superyacht Market Analysis

6.1 North America Market Snapshot

6.1.1 North America Superyacht Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

6.1.2 North America Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025

6.1.3 North America Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

6.1.4 North America Superyacht Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Yacht Type, 2015-2025

6.1.5 North America Superyacht Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Yacht Size, 2015-2025

Chapter 7 Europe Superyacht Market Analysis

7.1 Europe Market Snapshot

7.1.1 Europe Superyacht Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

7.1.2 Europe Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025

7.1.3 Europe Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

7.1.4 Europe Superyacht Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Yacht Type, 2015-2025

7.1.5 Europe Superyacht Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Yacht Size, 2015-2025

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Superyacht Market Analysis

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Snapshot

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Superyacht Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025

8.1.3 Asia Pacific Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

8.1.4 Asia Pacific Superyacht Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Yacht Type, 2015-2025

8.1.5 Asia Pacific Superyacht Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Yacht Size, 2015-2025

Chapter 9 Latin America Superyacht Market Analysis

9.1 Latin America Market Snapshot

9.1.1 Latin America Superyacht Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

9.1.2 Latin America Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025

9.1.3 Latin America Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

9.1.4 Latin America Superyacht Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Yacht Type, 2015-2025

9.1.5 Latin America Superyacht Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Yacht Size, 2015-2025

Chapter 10 Middle East & Africa Superyacht Market Analysis

10.1 Middle East & Africa Market Snapshot

10.1.1 Middle East & Africa Superyacht Market Revenue And Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

10.1.2 Middle East & Africa Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Country, 2015 – 2025

10.1.3 Middle East & Africa Superyacht Market Revenue (Usd Billion) And Growth Rate (%), 2015 – 2025.

10.1.4 Middle East & Africa Superyacht Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Yacht Type, 2015-2025

10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Superyacht Revenue (Usd Billion) Overview, By Yacht Size, 2015-2025

Chapter 11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Company 1.

11.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area And Its Competitors

11.1.2 Company 1. Total Company Revenue 2015-2018

11.1.3 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Segment Of Business 2015-2018

11.1.4 Company 1. Total Company Revenue, By Region 2015-2018

11.1.5 Company 1. Global Superyacht Product Category and Description

11.1.6 Company 1. Recent Activity 2015-2019

11.1.7 Main Business/Business Overview

11.1.8 Business Strategy

11.1.9 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Company 2.

11.3 Company 3.

11.4 Company 4

11.5 Company 5

11.6 Company 6

11.7 Company 7

Chapter 12 Market Research Findings & Conclusion

Chapter 13 Research Methodology

13.1 Research Process

13.2 Primary Research

13.3 Secondary Research

13.4 Market Size Estimates

13.5 Forecast Model

13.6 Who is This Report For?

13.7 USP’s of Report

