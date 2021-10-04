AV-Comparatives supports VirusBulletin VB2021 virtual conference
Innsbruck AV test lab is promoting online cybersecurity meeting on 7th-8th October 2021
The VB2021 conference allows IT-security experts from around the world to exchange ideas on the globally relevant subject of cybersecurity, and we are proud to be sponsoring this important event.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austrian IT-security testing lab AV-Comparatives is again attending this year’s VirusBulletin VB2021 online security conference. The event is taking place on the 7th and 8th of October, and registration is free:
— Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
https://vblocalhost.com/registration/
Virtual meetings with AV-Comparatives can be arranged during the conference. Participants wishing to do so can contact the lab using the form on their website:
https://www.av-comparatives.org/contact/
The program of live events includes presentations on threat actors in the Middle East and Africa, protection against kernel-mode rootkits, “insider” targeted attacks, threats affecting Hybrid Active Directory, malware targeting Internet Information Services, the use of Apple’s Endpoint Security framework, and malware that targets the Apple Silicon M1 processor. In addition, a number of other presentations can be streamed on demand during the conference.
The full conference program can be found here:
https://vblocalhost.com/programme/
Peter Stelzahmmer
AV-Comparatives
720 11720
media@av-comparatives.org
