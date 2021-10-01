Lingerie Fighting Championships Roku Channel Launches
LFC Network Now Available On Roku
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY)
From the moment we decided to create LFC Network we wanted to make sure it would be everything our fans have come to expect.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today the successful launch of their Roku channel called LFC Network. Working alongside Roku Channel specialists Scuffle LLC, LFC CEO Shaun Donnelly and Scuffle CEO Gavin Giles devoted two months to creating and testing the channel to ensure it launched on time.
“From the moment we decided to create LFC Network we wanted to make sure it would be everything our fans have come to expect,” Donnelly says. “And that means more than just fights. We’re going to offer up a full slate of exciting original programming.”
Donnelly and his team have been hard at work shooting three brand new series that will debut on the channel. Get Wet is a unique talk show hosted by LFC veteran Audrey ‘The Mongoose’ Monique. It will be the first talk show ever shot in a pool and will feature an impressive line-up of celebrity guests.
“Audrey has been doing an amazing job designing and producing the talk show,” Donnelly says. “With her at the helm it has already become much more than I envisioned.”
Monique was also involved in the first episode of another LFC Network original series called LFC360. This video diary styled show is shot on 360 degree VR cameras and features LFC personalities giving fans a never before seen view of the LFC experience.
“Our fans have always been really interested in the behind the scenes and what makes our fighters tick,” Donnelly says. “LFC360 will be like being there yourself.”
The third series is an untitled scripted comedy in the style of GLOW.
Before it even launched, LFC Network was already a hit with sponsors. Get Wet is being produced in association with Healthy Male, one of the nation’s largest on-line pharmacies specializing in men’s health products. Guests will receive gifts courtesy Boston Diamonds & Bling and Kixie’s Thigh Highs. LFC360 is being produced in association with Loyal Fans where fans can see another side of some of their favorite fighters.
“It’s been really gratifying having so many amazing companies want to join us on this adventure,” Donnelly says.
The channel launches with more than a dozen LFC events, the first season of a zombie comedy called The Zombie Apocalypse in Apartment 14F starring LFC champ Jolene Hexx and 9 seasons of the league’s wild reality series LFC Exposed! It also features the latest season of the LFC Podcast Beauty, Strength & Dominance hosted by Michael C. Larkin. The podcast converted to video specifically for the channel’s launch.
To install LFC Network on your Roku device or TV go to the Roku Channel store and search LFC Network or go to https://my.roku.com/account/add?channel=P9C5XG
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive & athletic female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
About Scuffle
Scuffle was founded by Gavin Giles who has more than 20 years experience in the media and technology industries. He created and operates The Five Minutes of Fame Film Festival channel on Roku as well as a channel devoted to the music industry.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the Company’s ability to deliver the content as described in this press release, to generate revenue from the agreement described in this press release and to enter into distribution agreements with cable and satellite systems with sufficient viewership to generate revenue from the program.
The public filings of LFC may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. LFC cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, LFC does not undertake, and LFC specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.
Shaun Donnelly
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
+1 702-505-0743
