Tayana Solutions announces partnership with Acumatica to offer flexible & cost effective Cloud ERP in India
HYDERABAD, INDIA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tayana Solutions, a growing ERP reseller, announced its participation in the industry-leading Acumatica Reseller Program to offer cloud-based ERP platforms to companies in India. Acumatica's ERP platform allows for easier customization and integration than other cloud-based ERP applications, which is especially important for fast-growing organizations that need to transition quickly. Acumatica Cloud ERP software provides a connected business platform to empower users to make informed decisions based on real-time data.
Tayana Solutions
Thorsten Leppek, Director Asia Region at Acumatica, mentioned, "Tayana Solutions is a Gold Certified VAR and ISV of Acumatica in the United States and Canada region. Now, this partnership is getting extended to the Indian market as well; Tayana's knowledge of Acumatica ERP and their ISV solution Acu Process Manufacturing can give Indian customers a lot of advantages over other ERP solutions.''
Acumatica is a leader in cloud ERP software for the midmarket. They provide industry-specific editions of their product for Commerce, Construction, Distribution, Field Services, and Manufacturing. Acumatica Cloud ERP has earned a reputation among industry analysts and customers for high product usability and satisfaction through its leading-edge technology and growth-oriented business practices.
Vijay Ural, President, Tayana Solutions, mentioned, "India has been growing at a rapid pace, and interest in Cloud ERP software is gradually increasing. After having successfully served the Acumatica community in the USA & Canada region, we feel that we can offer great customer satisfaction to clients in India based on our rich experiences."
About Tayana Solutions: Tayana Solutions (www.TayanaSolutions.com) provides end-to-end software consulting, ranging from eCommerce, Manufacturing, Quality, Regulatory Reporting to Customization. They specialize in the Process Manufacturing domain catering to the unique set of demands that is not understood by general manufacturing products. If you are in search of a compassionate & reasonable service provider to experience the benefits of digital transformation, Tayana Solutions is the right place.
