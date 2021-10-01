Military Eyewear Market : Advancement & Miniaturization in Night Vision Technologies
[330 pages Report] Global Military Eyewear Market by Technology and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis, Forecast 2020–2030.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Eyewear Market Outlook 2021 - 2030: The military wearables are the equipment used by soldiers during the missions or military exercises. The technology reduces troop causalities across the globe. There are several types of military wearables such as headwear, eyewear, and bodywear. Military eyewear are designed to handle extreme conditions such as middle east climate (intense heat and frequent dust storms). Military eyewear market also feature interchangeable lenses for day & night operations and protective cases for storage when not in use. The governments of several countries are investing for highly efficient military eyewear. For instance, some major defense manufacturing companies such as BAE Systems, Leonardo DRS, L3 Harris are currently developing enhanced night vision goggles (ENVGs) under US army contracts.
Companies covered in this report are Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Saab AB, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., ASELSAN A.?., L3Harris Technologies Inc, Rheinmetall AG, Safran, and Northrop Grumman Corporation.
Regions covered in this report are North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa.
COVID-19 Scenario analysis:
• Due to COVID-19 situation, the production rate of military eyewear industries across the globe has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.
• Training exercises such as Pitch Black 2020 and Milan 2020 have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation, which may impact procurement of military eyewear.
• There will be a considerable rise in demand for military eyewear post COVID-19 as the combat exercises will start resuming.
• As governments spending shift towards economic recovery due to COVID-19 pandemic, industries may experience reduction in quantity of order for military eyewear equipment.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis
Increase in need for soldier coordination & training, rise in asymmetric warfare, alleged geopolitical conflicts, and soldier modernization programs are some of the major factors that drive the growth of military eyewear market. However, procurement of conventional warfare systems rather than advanced military wearables by emerging economies are hampering the growth of the military wearable market. On the contrary, advancement & miniaturization of night vision technologies in eyewear will be opportunistic for the future growth of global military eyewear market.
Increase in need for soldier coordination & training
Soldiers security becomes topmost concern for defense agencies especially in current ongoing war like situations in Syria, Iraq, Yemen etc. Military wearables track the soldiers’ moment and provide real-time situational awareness to military office, which improves the troops coordination with the team. Moreover, military wearables improve the training of soldiers. Hence, with the increasing need for soldier coordination & training, military wearables demand will grow, and hence will contribute in the growth of global military eyewear market.
Advancement & miniaturization in night vision technologies
Several military eyewear equipment has become compact and lightweight. The technological advancement of military eyewear has contributed in the increase in their procurement by defense forces. For instance, in 2018, BAE Systems (a British multinational defense, security, and aerospace company) signed a contract worth of 97 million USD from the US Army for the supply of new night vision goggles and thermal weapon sights. Thus, military eyewear market is expected to grow further with the further advancements & miniaturization in night vision technologies.
