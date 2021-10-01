13th Episode of Everlasting Love, YouTube series about sexuality for those with disabilities airs in Spanish on Oct 4th

Series on Disability and Sexuality by Sustain Our Abilities airs in Spanish Monday, Oct 4th at 7 pm Est, "¡Una conversación sobre sexo y discapacidad!”

I watched videos in awe as they have so much substance and depth. and want to take my time learning more about this topic. This is a whole side of life I never knew existed” — researcher, medical and healthcare

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustain Our Abilities now has produced its 13th Episode of Everlasting Love, a new YouTube series about sexuality for those with disabilities, specifically, Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI/D), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), as well as their partners, professionals, and others around the world who want to learn about sex and disability.

The Everlasting Love series provides practical education and interviews with experts and those living with these conditions, and the opportunity to have sexuality questions answered by a team of professionals with and without disabilities, including Sustain Our Abilities Co-Founder, Sexuality Expert Dr. Marcalee Alexander and cohosts Rafe Biggs, Deborah J. Davis, Hector DelValle, and Ligia Zuniga. Fast Lane Productions produces the series, and the show airs exclusively on the Sustain Our Abilities YouTube channel. The series is sponsored by Paralyzed Veterans of America's Education and Training Foundation.

The newest episodes were done in Spanish Language and will start airing Monday, Oct 4th at 7pm eastern, "¡Una conversación sobre sexo y discapacidad en Español!” if you wish to promote and watch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVzUU4_4sB4

Previous Episodes include:

-Dating in a Wheelchair

-Improving Sexual Satisfaction

-Talking Tantra w/ Guest Mitch Tepper

-MS & Sexuality

-Sexual Orientation & Disability

-ALS & Sexuality

Sustain Our Abilities, a US-based 501c3 whose mission is to bring together people with disabilities & professionals to promote environmental justice, health, & quality of life for people with disabilities.