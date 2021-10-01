Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION:  Middlesex                    

DATE/TIME: 09/29/2021 at 2306 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Williamstown VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Allen M. Farnham                                      

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police

responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Railroad Street in Williamstown,

VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Farnham and threatened a

household member. Farnham was located at his residence and taken into custody

and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing.

Farnham  was later released with a citation and conditions of release.

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/1/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

