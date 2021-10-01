Middlesex Barracks/ Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
DATE/TIME: 09/29/2021 at 2306 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Williamstown VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Allen M. Farnham
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police
responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Railroad Street in Williamstown,
VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Farnham and threatened a
household member. Farnham was located at his residence and taken into custody
and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing.
Farnham was later released with a citation and conditions of release.
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/1/21 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.