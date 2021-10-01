ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 1-4) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Several freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area will require closures this weekend (Oct. 1-4), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Pima Road/Princess Drive and Tatum Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 4) for permanent lane striping. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cactus Road, Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard also closed . Plan on lane restrictions and heavy traffic if approaching the closure. DETOUR : Alternate routes include the westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound SR 51 to avoid closure. Drivers on northbound Loop 101 should consider exiting to westbound Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard/Bell Road and using northbound State Route 51 to access Loop 101 beyond closure. Note : Eastbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Tatum Boulevard restricted (no left turns allowed) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 3). Consider using the eastbound Loop 101 exit at 56th Street to make left turns for local travel.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed in areas between I-10 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 4) for pavement work. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at SR 143 and Broadway Road closed. DETOUR : Consider detouring on either segment of eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) to Loop 101 to travel beyond the US 60 closure.

Westbound US 60 closed between Loop 101 and I-10 in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 2) for pavement work. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Country Club Dr, Alma School Rd and Dobson Rd closed. Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed. DETOUR : Drivers on westbound US 60 can detour on Loop 101 to either segment of westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways).

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to two lanes between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 2) for pavement inventory ahead of construction. Eastbound I-10 will then be narrowed to two lanes between 48th Street and Baseline Road from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 3) for pavement inventory. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.

Northbound I-17 closed between the I-10 "Split" interchange near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 2 a.m to 10 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 2) for paving as part of bridge project at Central Avenue. DETOUR : Consider using westbound I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.

Central Avenue closed in both directions at I-17 from 5 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 3) for painting of new freeway bridge. Central Avenue limited to local traffic in areas between Buckeye and Broadway roads. DETOUR : Consider using Seventh Avenue or Seventh Street as alternate routes.

State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed in both directions between Washington Street and McDowell Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 3) for pavement sealing. Eastbound Loop 202 ramp to northbound SR 143 (McDowell Road connection) closed. Ramps from northbound SR 143 to Loop 202 will remain open. DETOUR : Alternate routes include 44th Street.

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane between Watson Road and State Route 85 in Buckeye from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 2) for widening project. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and use caution in all work zones.

Thunderbird Road closed in both directions at I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 4) for storm drain construction. I-17 off-ramps at Thunderbird Road closed. Northbound I-17 on-ramp from westbound Thunderbird Road closed. DETOUR: Alternate routes include Peoria Avenue or Cactus and Greenway roads. Note: Eastbound Thunderbird Road is scheduled to remain closed at I-17 for an additional week through 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 11) .

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.