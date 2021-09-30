Submit Release
Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) Bridge over Eckers Creek Closed Due to Flood Damage in North Coventry Township

King of Prussia, PA – The bridge carrying Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) over Eckers Creek between Catfish Lane and Sheep Hill Road in North Coventry Township, Chester County, was closed today due to severe damage sustained from recent flooding events, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Bridge engineers are examining the extent of the damage and will develop a plan to repair the bridge.

During the closure, Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour route. Local access will be maintained up to the bridge closure.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the area because backups and delays may occur.

The Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) bridge over Eckers Creek was built in 1927. The single span, two-lane reinforced concrete slab bridge is 18 feet long, 26 feet wide and carries approximately 7,757 vehicles a day.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) Bridge over Eckers Creek Closed Due to Flood Damage in North Coventry Township

