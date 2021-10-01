CAP-XX Appoints Kessler Batteries as Supercapacitor Distributor for the Americas

Kessler chosen for design synergy between CAP-XX supercaps and Kessler's 3V coin cell batteries for industrial electronics devices

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAP-XX Limited (LSE:CPX), the leading manufacturer of ultra-thin prismatic and high-power cylindrical supercapacitors, today appointed Kessler Batteries, a leading distributor of 3V lithium coin cell batteries for industrial electronic devices, as a CAP-XX full line distributor for the Americas. Engineers often use supercaps to deliver the burst power for high-power functions such as data capture and data transmission. With supercapacitors supporting batteries in this peak power role, engineers can both optimize battery life and minimize battery size in space-constrained electronics. CAP-XX chose Kessler Batteries for this design synergy between its supercaps and 3V lithium coin cell batteries, and for Kessler’s large sales organization covering the Americas featuring experienced application engineers capable of providing deep design expertise.

In addition to 3V primary and rechargeable lithium coin cells, Kessler Batteries works with multiple battery chemistries, including lithium polymer, silver oxide and alkaline. These types of batteries work together with CAP-XX supercapacitors to power a variety of applications, including asset tracking, automotive, IoT, medical devices, security, sensors, smart meters, and wearables.

“Since 1979, Kessler has sold hundreds of millions of batteries,” said Sharon Rossi, director of Kessler’s industrial sales organization. “We are excited to partner with CAP-XX and bring supercapacitors to more industrial electronic designs across the Americas.”

“We are expanding our Americas market coverage and distribution and Kessler provided the value add we needed,” said Jeff Colton, EVP and GM at CAP-XX Americas. “Our products already complement each other to power devices in similar markets, and Kessler provides broad and experienced sales and logistical support across the Americas.”

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX (LSE:CPX) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ultra-thin prismatic and compact cylindrical supercapacitors. Its prismatic supercapacitors are manufactured in Australia and Malaysia and its cylindrical supercapacitors are manufactured in China. The company’s strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes 21 patents worldwide. CAP-XX’s ultra-thin prismatic supercapacitors are ideal for space-constrained electronics applications where small energy storage device size and thickness are important. The unique feature of CAP-XX supercapacitors is their very high-power density and high-energy storage capacity in space-efficient thin prismatic and compact cylindrical packages. For more information about CAP-XX, visit https://www.cap-xx.com/ or email sales@cap-xx.com.

About Kessler Batteries

For over half a century, Kessler Batteries has worked with leading battery factories such as Sony / Murata, Panasonic and Grepow, supporting sales to a prestigious list of customers that reads like the “who’s-who” of the watch and electronic industries. Kessler works with independent sales representatives and distributors covering the Americas, supporting and identifying target applications, marketing and sales activities, logistics, and “just in time” inventory. For more information, visit https://www.kesslerbatteries.com/oem-products/ or email srossi@kesslerbatteries.com.