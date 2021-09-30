Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,503 in the last 365 days.

WA Balance of State Rural Youth Lead Project

Description: The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from organizations interested in participating in a project on behalf of the Washington Balance of State (BoS) Continuum of Care (CoC) for the purpose of determining sub-recipients of the Youth Lead Project.  COMMERCE will allocate resources to successful bidders through a direct grant agreement. The grants will be awarded in rural communities in the Washington BoS CoC.

In July 2018, the Washington BoS CoC, with COMMERCE as the collaborative applicant was among 11 CoC’s nationwide that won U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Youth Homeless Demonstration Program (YHDP) funding to use a wide range of interventions to prevent and end youth homelessness. In 2019 the Youth Lead Project was created by the Youth for Youth (Y4Y) Board, led by young people with lived expertise. These six part-time positions open up opportunities for young people to deliver direct service activities, like outreach and case management, and participate in statewide leadership and decision-making bodies.

Please see RFP (PDF)

Bids due: November 5, 2021  by 1 pm PST.

You just read:

WA Balance of State Rural Youth Lead Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.