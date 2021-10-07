The Latest Evolution of Nevis Style Realty

Nevis Style Realty Blue Serenity - Luxury Villa on St. Kitts and Nevis Redefine Your Way of Life

Bespoke high-end, luxury homes will be added to the island’s real estate scene thanks to a new partnership, and a new website offers sleek, updated features

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 2010, Nevis Style Realty has always been ahead of the curve, bringing innovative ideas to the real estate scene on St Kitts and Nevis. By looking beyond the islands we can anticipate trends, and the needs and expectations of our future clients.

And now we have partnered with Driftwood Limited, with construction on high-end luxury villas scheduled to start by the end of 2021. These bespoke homes are in response to an increased interest in luxury homes with a contemporary, chic, and sleek finish.

Blue Serenity was the first villa created by this partnership, an extraordinary architectural achievement with views to both the Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea. Both the sunrises and sunsets can be seen from the expansive outside spaces, a key feature of any home in the Caribbean.

With the successful sale of the villa and positive feedback from its new owners, a formal partnership between the two companies was assured.

While there will always be an emphasis on real estate, Nevis Style Realty will continue to expand its auxiliary services. Our expertise includes interior design, home renovation and property management services, and we have a fantastic team of tradesmen including contractors, landscapes, house cleaners and pool service technicians. In 2021, NSR completed several home renovation and interior design projects, cementing our position at the forefront of these services.

Constantly evolving and seeking to improve, we have launched our redesigned website. Easy to navigate, we have a simple aim: to help you redefine your way of life. New features include the ability to search within the island parishes, focusing your attention from the outset on the ideal area for your future home.

Blue Serenity - St. Kitts and Nevis