WESTWARD360, Inc. Announces Promotions and Leadership Changes Within Investments and Community Association Management
These promotions and new hire reflect our commitment to build and maintain a strong, dynamic team as we continue to expand our portfolio.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westward360, Inc., a leading full-service Chicago-based real estate company specializing in rental management, real estate brokerage services, maintenance, and community association management, announced several key employee promotions and a new hire that expands the leadership team. “These promotions and new hire reflect our commitment to build and maintain a strong, dynamic team as we continue to expand our portfolio,” says Brent Straitiff, Chief Executive Officer, of Westward360, Inc.
Eric Staszczak, who joined a predecessor company in 2013, previously served as Vice President, Community Associations, and has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Property Management. In this new role, Eric will oversee the Rental Management and Community Association Management (CAM) Team. “Eric is uniquely qualified to lead both Teams given his tenure with the organization and his strong relationships across the industry. He is an empowering leader for our company and the ultimate team player,” said Straitiff.
The Company also promoted Ann Marie Reilly and Daniel O’Connor. Ann, who joined Westward360 in 2020 as a Property Manager, was promoted to Vice President, Rental Management, where she manages a team responsible for the inventory of residential rentals (single family homes, condominiums, townhomes, and apartments) for investors and company-owned investments. Mr. O'Connor began his career with the company in 2012 and has been promoted to Vice President, Community Association Management. Daniel and his team manage nearly 500 homeowner, condominium, master, and townhome associations.
Brian D. Blankenship joined Westward360 earlier this year as Vice President, Business Development as the company continues to expand its leadership team. At Westward360, Brian supports various operational initiatives, focuses on improving the Westward360 experience, and manages internal and external business development. Previously, Brian was Executive Vice President providing asset and property management functions to institutional-quality, self-storage portfolios for the largest privately held operator based in New York.
About Westward360
Westward360 is a full-service real estate company and a leader in the property management and facility maintenance industry. Based in Chicago since 2005, with offices in Woodstock, Illinois, Denver, Colorado, and Portland, Oregon, Westward360 specializes in rental management, community association management, brokerage, and property maintenance. The Company services condominium, townhome and homeowner associations, provides rental management for multi-family and single-unit assets, and provides on-demand and preventive maintenance through Westward PROs. Westward360 is also a full-service licensed real estate brokerage company with experienced realtors that consult on the sale, purchase, and leasing of property. For more information, visit www.westward360.com.
