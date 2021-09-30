L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers and Illustrators of the Future is Now Available in South Africa
“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36,” is available in South Africa thanks to a partnership between Galaxy Press and Willow Trading SA.
Writers of the Future is a chance to dine amongst industry giants. I could not recommend entering this competition more.”JOHANNESBERG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The international best-selling series, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future,” is now available in South Africa thanks to a newly established partnership between Galaxy Press and Willow Trading SA, including Volume 36 now in stores.
— Stephen Spinas, Illustrators of the Future winner from Cape Town
The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests were created in 1983 and have left an indelible mark on the fields of science fiction and fantasy. With nearly four decades of developing new professional writers and cultivating new professional illustrators, the impact that the two Contests have had on the field is best summed up by The Midwest Book Review calling Writers of the Future “the gold standard of emerging talent into the field of science fiction fantasy that has contributed more to the genre than any other source.”
With Contest entrants from over 175 countries and winners from over 50, South Africa is in the ranks of countries contributing to that gold standard of emerging talent. Illustrators of the Future winner Stephen Spinas from Cape Town (www.artstation.com/artofscs) will be published in the upcoming L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37, releasing November 2. When asked about what the Contest meant to him, Spinas stated, “Writers of the Future is a chance to dine amongst industry giants. I could not recommend entering this competition more. The opportunity to be involved with long-time industry professionals is something any aspiring artist or writer should not pass on.”
In addition to the Contests, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast (www.writersofthefuture.com/podcast) is now in its third year with interviews on some of the biggest names of science fiction and fantasy writing and illustration, including the podcast interview with international bestselling Nigerian-American author and Writers of the Future judge Nnedimma Nkemdili “Nnedi” Okorafor. Listen at https://bit.ly/NnediPodcast
The L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Online Workshop (www.writersofthefuture.com/writing-workshop) is a free workshop created to provide valuable tools for a writer of any skill. Designed as an intermediate-level writing course, people of all levels have found this workshop helpful with the story structure, character development, the formulation of story ideas, and the business of writing.
The award-winning Writers of the Future Forum (www.writersofthefuture.com/forum) provides a place for aspiring writers to go to meet up with like-minded authors, providing a safe place to discuss and share ideas, get help, and make friends.
The Writers of the Future Writing Contest, now in its 38th year, was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. In addition, they have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information about L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers and Illustrators of the Future and its various programs, visit www.writersofthefuture.com. For more information about Willow Trading SA or ordering Writers of the Future books, visit https://www.facebook.com/WillowTradingSA or email info@willowtradingsa.co.za.
