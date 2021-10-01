Zlatkin Wong Celebrates Second Anniversary
The Chicago-based firm serves clients in the entertainment, technology, and hospitality industries in the US and abroad.
24 months is a significant achievement for any small business. As business owners ourselves, we feel that we can relate to our clients, and we look forward to continuing to help them succeed.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zlatkin Wong LLP, a corporate and intellectual property law firm serving the entertainment and media, software and technology, and hospitality and recreation verticals, is proud to announce its second anniversary.
Founding attorneys Ilya Zlatkin and Jennifer Wong launched their firm in 2019 to cater to the unique needs of entrepreneurs. With keen insight of the nuance surrounding early-stage and growing businesses, they have guided clients in a variety of ways. They have served as virtual general counsel for fast-growing software-based companies, such as Pangea Money Transfer and Hearken. They’re also proud that, even during the pandemic, their filmmaker clients have been able to move forward with their projects, with ZW helping support the deals relating to production and distribution. While both Ilya and Jen started their careers as transactional attorneys, since launching their own firm, they have also handled more intellectual property and entertainment industry litigation, representing both plaintiffs and defendants. All in all, it has been a fast-paced two years.
“24 months is a significant achievement for any small business, “ says co-managing partner Jennifer Wong. “As business owners ourselves, we feel that we can relate to our clients, and we look forward to continuing to help them succeed.”
Zlatkin Wong has earned a reputation for their skillful command of intricacies unique to the specific industries they serve. They are trusted counsel who strive, above all, to provide value to their clients. While the firm continues to grow and broaden its profile, the commitment to clients is steadfast.
"Our focus has always been helping clients capitalize on their ideas and other IP," says Ilya Zlatkin. "We founded ZW to empower entrepreneurs to run their ventures in a practical manner. Legal aspects are just a spoke in the wheel of a business -- not the be-all, end-all -- and so our primary goal in every situation is for our work to complement rather than impede our clients’ plans."
As a testament to their capabilities, Ilya Zlatkin and Jennifer Wong are often called upon to comment on unique legal issues, from routine to complex. Recent examples include:
Life Rights: Should You or Shouldn’t You Seek Them?
Freedom of expression offers some protection for a screenwriter but there are other potential issues to be aware of before making a decision.
A Primer on Covering Songs
The fine line between an artist being influenced by another artist and stealing another’s work, use without permission, and mechanical licenses.
To Form an LLC or Not to Form an LLC
Limitation of liability, tax optimization, perception of legitimacy, joint ventures and collaborative rejects, separation of operational control and financing.
About the Founders
Ilya G. Zlatkin
Ilya helps entrepreneurs, creatives, and growing businesses get to the next level by streamlining their legal needs. He works with clients in areas of business planning, intellectual property, entertainment and media, and international business. As varied as Ilya’s clients might be, they all have one trait in common – they want to capitalize on their ideas. Ilya’s goal is for his clients to feel both protected and empowered.
Ilya attended the University of Virginia and earned his J.D. at the University of Richmond School of Law. He is licensed in the state of Illinois and U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Connect with Ilya on LinkedIn.
Jennifer L. Wong
Jennifer loves helping businesses take flight and grow. She works with clients to find creative solutions that fit their legal and business needs. Outside of her legal practice, you can find Jennifer trying new restaurants, enjoying a musical concert, or taking flight herself – either traveling to a new city or practicing aerial silks.
Jennifer attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and earned her J.D. at DePaul University College of Law. She is licensed to practice in the state of Illinois. Connect with Jennifer on LinkedIn.
