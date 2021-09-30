Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,522 in the last 365 days.

State Representative Carl O. Sherman Honorary Chair at weekend’s Fitness Festival

member image

State Representative Carl O. Sherman Honorary Chair at weekend’s Fitness Festival  print page

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
09/30/2021

LANCASTER – In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Sister to Sister Fitness Festival State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) has been appointed as this year’s Honorary Chair at Saturday’s event.

The event will be held on October 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center and includes a Walk and Run as well as a healthy food experience to educate and assure that women everywhere understand the meaning of health; mind, body and soul.

“I am honored to be part of this most important event reminding women and men of the importance of taking the time for self-care,” said State Representative Sherman. “Breast cancer survivors, chefs, news anchors and local entrepreneurs will be part of the day reminding all of us of the gift of life. And, how we can sustain that gift every day.”

In addition to the fitness angle, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. there will also be a Celebration of Life Breast Cancer event. Celebration of Life founder Sylvia Dunnavant Hines is a public speaker, writer, and tireless advocate of breast cancer awareness. The organization also works with countries around the world assisting with health education projects.

Overall, through the organization this Saturday, women in attendance will be able to receive 3D mammograms, a key component in assuring the early detection of breast cancer and a proper diagnosis.

“This past week my staff and I took part in the North Texas Giving Day, which took the time to honor the Celebration of Life Foundation (www.celebratinglife.org),” Sherman concluded. “We are fortunate that founders, organizers and volunteers have taken the time to put this incredible event together Saturday so people from all walks of life may be reminded of the importance of one of our most blessed gift; that of our health.”

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.424

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

You just read:

State Representative Carl O. Sherman Honorary Chair at weekend’s Fitness Festival

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.