State Representative Carl O. Sherman Honorary Chair at weekend’s Fitness Festival

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

09/30/2021

LANCASTER – In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Sister to Sister Fitness Festival State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) has been appointed as this year’s Honorary Chair at Saturday’s event.

The event will be held on October 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center and includes a Walk and Run as well as a healthy food experience to educate and assure that women everywhere understand the meaning of health; mind, body and soul.

“I am honored to be part of this most important event reminding women and men of the importance of taking the time for self-care,” said State Representative Sherman. “Breast cancer survivors, chefs, news anchors and local entrepreneurs will be part of the day reminding all of us of the gift of life. And, how we can sustain that gift every day.”

In addition to the fitness angle, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. there will also be a Celebration of Life Breast Cancer event. Celebration of Life founder Sylvia Dunnavant Hines is a public speaker, writer, and tireless advocate of breast cancer awareness. The organization also works with countries around the world assisting with health education projects.

Overall, through the organization this Saturday, women in attendance will be able to receive 3D mammograms, a key component in assuring the early detection of breast cancer and a proper diagnosis.

“This past week my staff and I took part in the North Texas Giving Day, which took the time to honor the Celebration of Life Foundation (www.celebratinglife.org),” Sherman concluded. “We are fortunate that founders, organizers and volunteers have taken the time to put this incredible event together Saturday so people from all walks of life may be reminded of the importance of one of our most blessed gift; that of our health.”

