Maryland Department of Agriculture Accepting Proposals for 2022 Animal Waste Technology Fund

September 30, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD — The Maryland Department of Agriculture Animal Waste Technology Fund (AWTF) is now accepting grant proposals for FY22. The department will provide up to $750,000 for a research and evaluation project that provides updated data on the generation of animal waste in Maryland while evaluating the feasibility and direction of other projects supported by the AWTF. Academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, and businesses and individuals working under the direction of an academic institution or nonprofit with relevant research experience are encouraged to apply.

The grant request defines animal waste as “any waste stream generated by an on-farm animal or waste generated through an animal production process involving Maryland livestock.” One recipient will be selected for this award. Grant proposals will be evaluated competitively based on the following criteria:

Experience with similar assessment and strategy plans

Cost and schedule relative to the scope of work

Ability to deliver the research project on time and on budget; and

Extent to which the research project supports the state’s continued ability to:

Improve public health and the environment by reducing the transport of nitrogen and phosphorus to waters of the state and addressing climate change goals; and Preserve the viability of the agricultural industry by improving animal waste management strategies

Prospective applicants can read the full requirements and evaluation criteria for AWTF proposals on the department’s website. Proposals should be submitted by 4 p.m. December 31, 2021, local time to:

Alisha Mulkey Maryland Department of Agriculture Office of Resource Conservation 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway Annapolis, Maryland 21401 alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov

Maryland and the other Bay watershed states are working to meet nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment reduction targets needed to restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay by 2025. Maryland farmers play a key role in helping the state clean up the Bay. To help producers comply with environmental regulations and remain profitable, Maryland is investing in innovative technologies that add value to the farm business model.

The AWTF provides grants to companies that demonstrate new technologies on farms and provide alternative strategies for managing animal manure. These technologies may generate energy from animal manure, reduce on-farm waste in local streams, and repurpose manure by creating marketable fertilizer products and by-products. Funding support for the program is provided by the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund.

For more information, please visit the AWTF website or contact Alisha Mulkey at (410) 841-5863 or alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov.

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept