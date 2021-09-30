DNR enforcement actions, published 9/30/2021

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Cerro Gordo County Martin-Brower Company Cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.

Kossuth County Roberta Hardt Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Scott County JNB Oak Park, LP Cease all illegal discharges to a water of the state; comply with all terms of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.