Mobile Edge Is Anticipating Industry Shortages As Experts Are Predicting a Brisk, Early Holiday Gift-Buying Season
Mobile Edge Must-Have Gaming Gear List Is Released
With supply chain issues still affecting most industries, we encourage consumers to shop early. While Mobile Edge is doing everything it can to make sure our shelves are full...”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer may be over, but Mobile Edge is already prepping for holiday shopping. You should be too. In anticipation of shipping delays and shortages of some items, retail experts are predicting a brisk, early holiday gift-buying season. Once again, toys and electronics will be in high demand.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
“When it comes to your electronics, Mobile Edge has got you covered—literally,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “As the leading manufacturer of stylish, protective cases and backpacks for laptops, gaming consoles, and other mobile tech, holiday gift-giving is a snap with Mobile Edge. We give you the tools you need to make sure your tech is safe, organized, and powered up wherever your travels take you.”
Videogames will be particularly popular. Top releases on many holiday gift lists include Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy for PlayStation and Xbox and Super Mario Party Superstars for Nintendo Switch.
Gamers of all ages and skills rely on Mobile Edge’s award-winning Core Gaming Backpacks to organize and protect their gaming gear. Designed by gamers for gamers, this roomy and rugged backpack stores a variety of popular gaming tech with room to spare.
• Dedicated storage for gaming laptops up to 18 inches and/or gaming consoles such as Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.
• Three sections for a laptop, tablet, keyboard, files, accessories, and personal items.
• High-capacity storage compartment holds a variety of gaming accessories.
• Organizer for pens, business cards, keys, cables, storage media, and other accessories.
• Four zippered side pockets for cords, gaming mouse, phone, water bottles, earbuds, and more.
There’s also a built-in, external USB charge port for easy access to an internal power pack. Plus, like our other protective cases, backpacks, and bags, the Core Gaming Backpack comes with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
To keep all that gaming tech charged and powered on, the CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger delivers an amazing 85 watts of power. This portable power bank features an AC outlet and is ideal for the extreme power requirements of laptops, personal electronics, and USB devices. It’s also airplane-friendly, meeting FAA carry-on requirements for batteries.
For charging smartphones, tablets, cameras, and most other USB devices, there’s the CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger. This lightweight, airplane-friendly power bank easily slips into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on.
You can also round out your gamer’s ensemble with Core Gaming Gear and Apparel. Choose from our branded Flex-Fit Core Gaming caps, Core Gaming T-Shirts, or our popular 25 oz. Core Gaming thermal bottles.
“Getting a jump on holiday shopping is always a good idea, especially this year,” says June. “With supply chain issues still affecting most industries, we encourage consumers to shop early. While Mobile Edge is doing everything it can to make sure our shelves are full, we don’t want anyone disappointed if an item goes out of stock temporarily or if shipping gets delayed.”
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
