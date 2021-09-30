Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound and southbound Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) motorists will encounter a lane closure between Route 563 (Ridge Road) and Route 152 (State Road) in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County, on Monday, October 4, through Friday, October 8, from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for barrier placement under a project to rehabilitate the pavement and repair several structures on a 9.1-mile section of the expressway, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

As Stage 2 construction advances through winter 2021 and spring 2022, Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) drivers can expect to encounter periodic off-peak daytime and nighttime lane closures at several locations between Route 563 (Ridge Road) and Route 152 (State Road) for various construction activities.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor will reconstruct and rehabilitate the Route 309 corridor (Sellersville Bypass) from Unionville Pike in Hatfield Township, Montgomery County, to just north of Rich Hill Road in Richland Township, Bucks County. The improvement plan includes the following:

Milling and overlay;

Reconstructing shoulders;

Installing new guide rail and median barrier;

Replacing two bridge superstructures;

Rehabilitating eight Route 309 bridges, four overhead bridges and four culverts;

Repairing concrete ditches;

Installing drainage improvements, new pavement markings and signs; and

Integrating Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).

James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in summer 2024.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

