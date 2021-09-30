Relocation Work on Atherton Street Switching to Overnight Schedule

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania plans to switch to an overnight schedule as it continues relocation work on South Atherton Street in State College. The switch will occur Monday, October 4.

The contractor will work 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM daily, with work for the week wrapping up at 6:00 AM Friday, October 8. The work zone stretches from White Course Drive to College Avenue and will impact vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout. Flaggers in the roadway will direct drivers and pedestrians. PennDOT expects this schedule to remain in effect until the end of October. This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. Work on this new section will be similar to work done on the previous section.

The previous phase was completed in 2020 and featured phased work zones stretching from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Work included the relocation of numerous utility, water and sewer lines. It also included drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #