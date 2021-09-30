Lane Restrictions Next Week on Route 487 in Orange Township, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 487 between Lodge Road (Township Road 586) and Savage Hill Road (Township Road 810) in Orange Township, Columbia County, for paving.

On Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 8, the contractor, Big Rock Paving, LLC., will be paving the area where the drainage was replaced. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging.

Rylind Construction Company, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $860,000 drainage project. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###