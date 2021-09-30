Virtual Plans Available for the Intersection Reconstruction Project of Route 6, Route 660 and Route 4002 in Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advises that virtual public plans for the Intersection Reconstruction Project at Route 6, Route 660, and Route 4002 are available to be viewed on the PennDOT District 3 website at Route 6 / 660 Intersection Project or in-person at the Charleston Township Building at 156 Catlin Hollow Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. In addition to the project information, a comment form is included.

The intersection reconstruction project will convert the existing sharply skewed four-leg intersection of Route 6, Route 660 and Route 4002 into two T-intersections approximately 800-feet apart. Modifications to the intersection will improve safety to increase intersection sight distance. Construction will occur in stages with traffic being maintained on the existing roadways. Limited detours will be used at various times to maintain traffic around the area. Temporary traffic shifts and night-time lane closures will be implemented to minimize construction impacts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

