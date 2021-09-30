Multiple Charges / 21B403946

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B403946

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Sawtelle

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/24/2021 1532 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 600 Rutland Road, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: DUI / Cruelty to a child / DLS

ACCUSED: Michael J. Barret

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 24, 2021, at approximately 1532 hrs Troopers from the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland were dispatched to 600 Rutland Road in Rutland Town. State Police dispatch advised responding Troopers they had received a call about a male who was intoxicated, and driving with a child in the car. The caller stated the male had parked in a parking lot located at the address provided.

Upon arrival, Troopers located the vehicle, and identified the male operator as Michael J. Barret (DOB: 02/11/1982). Through investigation Troopers found Mr. Barret was under the influence intoxicating liquors. Mr. Barret was also operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. The child was picked up by a relative.

Mr. Barrett was transported and processed at the Rutland Barracks. Mr. Barrett was issued a criminal citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2021 1000 hrs

COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.