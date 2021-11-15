Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Oregon to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for A No Obligation Evaluation of Their Compensation Claim

We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oregon or their family to get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center

PORTLAND, OREGON , USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are urging a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Oregon or their immediate family to get serious about financial compensation and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for a no obligation analysis of your potential compensation claim. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can exceed a million dollars-and the claim does not involve suing the navy as attorney Erik Karst is always happy to discuss.

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Oregon or any state wants to receive the best possible financial compensation it is incredibly important the Veteran recall as much specific information about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos while serving on a navy ship, submarine or while their ship or submarine was being repaired at a navy shipyard. It is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always more than happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their initiative is statewide and available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Oregon including communities such as Portland, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Bend, Medford, Springfield, and Corvallis. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center is also incredibly focused on making certain a diagnosed victim of this rare form of cancer gets the best medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Oregon the Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Portland, Oregon: http://www.ohsu.edu/xd/health/services/cancer/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Oregon include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, truck building workers, maritime workers, pulp and paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. In most instances the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://Oregon.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma