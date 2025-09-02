Texas Construction Defect Center Appeals to the Owner of an Expensive New Home in a Subdivision or Custom Home with Construction Defects and an AWOL Builder Anywhere in the Houston Metro Area to Call for Possible Help

"If a homeowner is having a problem getting the attention of their homebuilder or contractor when it comes to construction defects in the Houston Metro Area-please give us a call at 866-714-6466. ” — Texas Construction Defect Center

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Construction Defect Center is appealing to a homeowner who in the last two years purchased an expensive home in a subdivision or a custom home that has significant construction defects anywhere in the Houston Metro Area to please call them at 866-714-6466 if the homebuilder has the homebuyer on ignore. Construction defects in newly built single-family homes could cost a homebuyer tens of thousands of dollars or more if they fail to force the homebuilder to make the needed repair as the group is always happy to discuss. https://Texas.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

The Texas Construction Defect Center says, "We are advocates for homeowners who purchased a new expensive single-family home, a town home or a newly constructed building anywhere in the Houston Metro Area. Typically, people like this were expecting a hassle-free experience. Once moved in the homeowner or property owner discovers the roof, or windows/doors leak, the property's exterior stucco, brick or siding is cracking or it has failed, the home or building has mold, there are plumbing leaks, or other serious issues have appeared. When the new homeowner contacts the homebuilder-the homebuilder does nothing, or the builder offers a band aid approach rather than fixing the problem.

"Frequently the homeowners we help have done the best they can when it came to resolving construction defect issues with their homebuilder or general contractor. The problem is if the homebuilder or general contractor has one of their homebuyers on-ignore. The construction defects really are being ignored.



"If a homeowner is having a problem getting the attention of their homebuilder or general contractor when it comes to construction defects in the Houston Metro Area-please give us a call at 866-714-6466. Typically, we can help or suggest solutions to the issue." https://TexasConstructionDefectCenter.Com

When the Texas Construction Defect Center mentions construction defects they mean a home with the following types of issues:

* Water leaks because of improperly installed or defective stucco, brick or siding.

* Improperly installed windows that create water leaks.

* Exterior doors that were improperly installed that lead to water leaks.

* Air conditioning-heat pump equipment that was improperly installed.

* Defective roofs that were improperly flashed or installed and or that have defective roofing material.

* Defective wood flooring that has splintered or cracked.

* Severe foundation cracks or foundations that are not level.

* Single family custom homes, or expensive homes newer subdivisions that now have mold because the building was not protected during the framing/drywall process, or the home has roof-window-door leaks.

* Improperly installed or defective wood fascia board or wood trim.

* Improper exterior calking of exterior siding that leads to water leaks and mold.

* Framing issues.

* Plumbing issues.

For more information a new home buyer in Houston is welcome to call the Texas Construction Defect Center at 866-714-6466 if they have construction defects and an unresponsive homebuilder-general contractor. https://Texas.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com



The Construction Defect Center is premier advocate in the United States for homeowners stuck with significant construction defects in newer homes. The group has active initiatives in Texas, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Arizona. https://ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

