Renata Vaca joins US films; short-form series
The award-winning Mexican starlet is on a roll and boasts a jam-packed schedule for the next few years.
The award-winning Mexican starlet is on a roll and boasts a jam-packed schedule for the next few years.

'La Reina Soy Yo' star Renata Vaca is heading to North America with a slew of exciting projects.
The award-winning Mexican actor-singer, also known for her turn on 'Rosario Tijeras’ and soon to be seen in ‘Dale Gas’, will play leading roles in projects from Sounding Pictures and Dlugos Ventures.
In 'Quarantine Popstar,' Vaca will play the lead role, a pop star dealing with the comedic hurdles that come with a tik tok generation. The project hails from the team boasting past associations with Funny or Die, and will take advantage of Vaca's abilities as a singer and actress.
In ‘The Red Painting,’ a sci-fi thriller from Sounding Pictures, Vaca will play the lead role of Una. Details about co-stars are still under wraps although editors have been told 'Emily in Paris' breakout, French star Samuel Arnold, is attached.
Vaca's attachment to the projects were arranged by her team at Integral Artists. One of Mexico’s biggest stars, Vaca boasts over 1 million followers across social media. She was the first Mexican to represent Mexico for the 'X Factor' UK edition.
Vaca’s other credits include ‘Lady Rancho’ and the upcoming ‘Bonded.’
Vaca is repped by Talent on the Road in Mexico and sponsored by Integral Artists in the US.
