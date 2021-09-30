Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 1100 Block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:40 pm, the suspect gained entry into a residential building at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect forced entry into an office, took property and then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 25 year-old Taekwon Womack, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###