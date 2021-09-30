SafeShowings Provides Nearly One Million REALTORS® with Access to its Safety App
Many REALTORS® fear for their safety when they enter a property alone with a stranger. Our goal is to help every REALTOR® feel safer when doing their job.”CHARLESTON, SC, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafeShowings™, an app committed to the safety of REALTORS®, announced the launch of several new partnerships during REALTOR® Safety Month in September, highlighting the app’s rapid growth since its availability in app stores in April 2020. In partnership with associations and Multiple Listing Services (MLS) across the country, the app is now offered at no cost to nearly one million individual real estate professionals. SafeShowings™ captures facial images of prospects as well as geolocation, then automatically sends that data to emergency contacts when needed, proactively deterring crimes committed against REALTORS® and property owners.
— Helen Hudson, founder and CEO of the SafeShowings app
“WeSERV is dedicated to the safety of our members and that is why we are excited to be partnering with SafeShowings to provide a personal protection tool as a member benefit that can be used to enhance business and personal safety protocols,” said Roger Nelson, CEO of West and SouthEast REALTORS® of the Valley.
According to most recent National Association of Realtors® Member Safety Report:
• 23% of REALTORS® have experienced a situation that made them fear for their personal safety or safety of their personal information.
• 4% of REALTORS® said they had been a victim of a crime while working as a real estate professional.
• 39% of REALTORS® have met a new or prospective client alone at a secluded location/property.
• 51% of REALTORS® have hosted an open house alone.
• 50% of female REALTORS® carry a self-defense weapon or tool.
• 29% of REALTORS® do not have personal safety protocols in place.
“Many real estate professionals fear for their safety when they enter a property alone with a stranger,” said Helen Hudson, founder and CEO of the SafeShowings app. “Our goal and passion are to help every REALTOR® feel safer when doing their job.”
About SafeShowings™
SafeShowings™ is the first real estate safety solution of its kind in a simple-to-use app. It captures a facial image, in real time, of someone with whom you are about to enter a property. If you are unable to end a showing, it sends the image of the potential perpetrator as well as your geolocation to your emergency contacts. For more information, visit, safeshowings.com or call 800-268-8437.
Melissa Nelson
Nelson Strategic Marketing
email us here
SafeShowings: An app that empowers real estate professionals to proactively control their safety.