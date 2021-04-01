FaceSnap Safety App that Enables People to be Safe When Meeting Strangers is Now Free
Developers Continue to Advocate for Safety for All People as COVID Restrictions EaseCHARLESTON, SC, USA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As COVID restrictions lift in the coming months, the developers of the FaceSnap safety app are anticipating an increase in face-to-face meetings as well as growing safety concerns. The FaceSnap app has announced its app is now free on iOS and Android. This further demonstrates that the app’s creators are passionate about changing the narrative, that all people can take control of their personal safety. FaceSnap was developed to provide another layer of safety for people in vulnerable situations such as meeting unfamiliar people while alone. The app captures a real-time facial image and contact information of someone the user is meeting for the first time. If the user is unable to end the event on the app, FaceSnap will automatically send an image of the perpetrator as well as the user’s geolocation to emergency contacts. The FaceSnap safety app is a proactive and strategic solution against criminal behavior.
Many people fear for their safety when they are alone with a stranger in situations such as ride sharing, online marketplace purchases, dating, home repair, and home healthcare. FaceSnap users and their loved ones feel more secure knowing that the app will automatically notify emergency contacts with identifying details and geolocation in an emergency. FaceSnap provides the tools necessary for users to take control of situations involving strangers by making perpetrators think twice about engaging in criminal activity.
“I had a close call when I was meeting a stranger and I feared for my life. I realized that no one knew where I was or who I was with,” said Helen Hudson, founder and CEO of FaceSnap and SafeShowings real estate safety app. “I created the FaceSnap safety app to provide a secure and preventative way to deter crime. We are proud to offer the FaceSnap safety app at no cost because we feel that everyone has the right to feel safe.”
According to the National Institute of Justice, “The certainty of being caught is a vastly more powerful deterrent than the punishment for the crime.” FaceSnap is the first proactive app designed to deter crimes committed against people in situations by themselves. The goal is to save lives and prevent crimes before they happen.
About FaceSnap
FaceSnap, LLC is passionate about producing proactive and user-friendly solutions for people to avoid being a victim of criminal behavior. FaceSnap is a FREE app that provides the tools necessary to take control of any situation involving strangers by empowering its users with a strategic and proactive approach to deterring crime. FaceSnap has developed the tools to let the criminals know they will be brought to justice, making them think twice about committing a crime against the app user. For more information, visit, thefacesnap.com or call 800-268-8437.
