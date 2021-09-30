VDO360 and NYDLA Introduce Turnkey UC Meeting Room Bundles for TAC-USA Members
TAC-USA members get 10% off the new VDO360 TridentAI and Barco ClickShare bundle from Oct. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021.
Wireless content sharing platforms are one of the most economical and popular meeting room upgrades for team collaboration.”EDGEWATER, MARYLAND, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VDO360, a manufacturer of cutting-edge intelligent camera systems, makes Unified Communication (UC) upgrades easier and less expensive. Strengthening their existing partnership with NYDLA, VDO360 offers TAC-USA members a convenient TridentAI/Barco Clickshare bundle. Orders placed through the TAC-USA superstore qualify for an automatic 10% discount from Oct. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021.
— Thomas Capone, NYDLA, CEO and Chairman
Pairing the TridentAI with Barco's ClickShare wireless sharing platform provides a powerful solution for organizations looking to make their AV systems more robust. "Wireless content sharing platforms are one of the most economical and popular meeting room upgrades for team collaboration," says Thomas Capone, NYDLA CEO and Chairman. These systems allow presenters to easily share content from their personal devices and are essential tools for successful videoconference meetings.
"You can make meeting rooms UC-capable in a matter of minutes by adding an all-in-one camera, microphone, and speaker system, like the VDO360 TridentAI," says Pat Cassella, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at VDO360. With the TridentAI being Barco ClickShare-certified, NYDLA members can be confident their installations will work seamlessly.
NYDLA is a leader in remote work, distance/digital learning, and collaboration. They serve over 579 million people throughout North America. This association delivers the latest information about rapidly evolving AV technology using satellite, video conferencing, and other distribution routes. They keep people updated on collaboration, design, and application innovations for our anytime, anywhere, globally connected world. NYDLA's TAC-USA superstore is fast becoming a one-stop shop for their member's audiovisual equipment needs.
VDO360 is a leading provider of intelligent cameras used for distance learning and remote work applications. They designed their family of AI-based auto-framing cameras for situations where presenters need freedom of movement within their meeting environments. The NaturalVision™ algorithm delivers videoconferencing and remote experiences that let technology step aside, and human-to-human interaction happen. These cameras are perfect for teachers, trainers, and anyone needing dynamic meeting spaces.
TAC-USA members have direct access to the VDO360 product line at www.getvdo360.com. Contact Pat Casella (sales@vdo360.com) for questions about the VDO360 TridentAI/Barco ClickShare bundle or promotion.
