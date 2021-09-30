Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Recognizes Record-Setting High School Athletes

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, presented Senate resolutions to two Lafayette High School athletes, honoring them for their record-breaking performances.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presented Senate resolutions to Lafayette High School athletes Jaron Saunders, left, and Kingston Oliver, right.

High school senior Jaron Saunders, quarterback for the Lafayette Fighting Irish football team, set a new Missouri State High School Athletic Association record for passing when he threw 698 yard during a game against Atchison High School on Sept. 3, 2021. During the same game senior wide receiver Kingston Oliver broke a state record for receptions at 398 yards.

“Jason and Kingston both had an amazing night during their game against Atchison, smashing not only the school records but setting new marks for the entire state,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “It’s my pleasure to congratulate them on their amazing performance.”

