WardsAuto Names Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems for 2021

Winners to be Honored at FOCUS: Electrification & Advanced Propulsion Conference during Automotive Tech Week

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WardsAuto has unveiled the annual Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems winners for 2021, and for the first time ever, four battery-electrics, a hydrogen-powered battery-electric fuel cell, two plug-in hybrids, and a full hybrid make the list, along with two turbocharged internal-combustion engines.

The Wards 10 Best list has recognized 27 years’ worth of engines and have thoroughly recognized powertrain teams for their ability to dial up more power, more torque, and better efficiency.

This year, 39 vehicles were evaluated in the spring, and 18 of them were electrified. There were 14 4-cyl. engines, 11 6-cyl. engines, 10 full hybrids, 8 BEVs, and 3 plug-in hybrids.

While evaluating the vehicles, only powertrains that are all-new, or significantly improved, are eligible for testing. The 2020 class of Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems winners all made the cut, leaving only the Hyundai Kona as a return winner (completing a 3-peat).

“The fact that so many fresh battery-electrics and hybrids have come to market – while clean-sheet combustion engines are hard to come by – means this year’s list was bound to tilt toward electrification. But that would only happen if those electrified entries pushed our buttons and truly impressed us,” says WardsAuto Managing Editor Tom Murphy.

“It’s our job to compile a list of powertrains that truly sell the car, that are thrilling to drive and technologically relevant. We believe this list succeeds on all fronts. Our list needs to be more about charting where the automotive powertrain world is going, not where it’s been.”

The winners are scored based on horsepower, torque, NVH management, observed fuel economy, and new technology onboard. That new technology must shine to make the cut. A price cap for nominees that had been in place since 1995 has now been removed.

2021 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Winners (listed in alphabetical order):

• BMW 330e – 2.0L Turbocharged DOHC 4-Cyl.

• Ford Mustang Mach-E – Electric Propulsion System

• Ford F-150 Hybrid – 3.5L DOHC PowerBoost V-6

• General Motors – Chevrolet Trailblazer – 1.3L DOHC Turbocharged 3-Cyl.

• Hyundai Santa Fe – 2.5L DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cyl.

• Hyundai Kona EV – Electric Propulsion System

• Porsche Taycan – Electric Propulsion System

• Stellantis – Jeep Wrangler 4xe – 2.0L Turbocharged DOHC 4-Cyl. PHEV

• Toyota Mirai – Hydrogen Fuel-Cell System

• Volvo - Polestar 2 BEV – Electric Propulsion System

Winners will be honored during the Wards 10 Best & Engines & Propulsion Systems awards ceremony on November 15 at Informa Tech Automotive Group’s FOCUS: Electrification & Advanced Propulsion conference, which is co-located with Automotive Tech Week. The event will take place at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Learn more about the event and book your ticket by visiting https://wardsauto.informa.com/auto-tech-week/

ABOUT WARDSAUTO

WardsAuto is a world-leading provider of automotive editorial, insights, and analysis, having served the industry's information needs for more than 90 years. A Southfield, MI-based Informa Tech business, WardsAuto provides a forward-looking perspective on all aspects of the automotive business, from the tech center to the plant floor to the showroom. As a part of our parent organization, Informa Tech, our mission is to bring together the entire ecosystem of those in technology and automotive to accelerate the future of our industries. Subscribe to WardsAuto by visiting http://www.wardsauto.com.

ABOUT INFORMA TECH AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Informa Tech Automotive Group is the trusted voice and knowledge resource for the leaders of the fast-paced digital automotive revolution. Combining the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the reach and community of WardsAuto, and the connection and event power of TU-Automotive, our trusted brand pillars provide expert direction with unrivaled opportunities for the leaders, innovators, and stakeholders who are developing strategies for a competitive edge in the industry. Our offerings include eNewsletters, industry events, subscription services, consulting, data and insights, marketing services, and more. To learn more about Informa Tech Automotive Group, visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/.

