I89 South Burlington

TO: All area media outlets

FROM: Vermont State Police

RE: Lane closures

To all area media outlets be advised that I89 in the vicinity of exit 14 in the median is currently experience lane closures due to a motor vehicle accident. The passing lanes both north and south in this area are currently closed. Drivers can expect delays for an undermined amount of time. An updated press release will be issued when more information is available. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

VSP State Police

Sgt Thomas Howard

802-878-7111